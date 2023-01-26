Hailsham's Michelham Priory to host Sussex wedding showcase

With hand-picked, preferred suppliers from across Sussex, a chance to visit the historic house, barn, moat and grounds, and opportunities to meet specialist wedding experts, this event is not one you’ll want to miss.Set within the priory’s stunning Grade II listed Tudor mansion and Elizabethan Great Barn, the Sussex Wedding Showcase will provide couples, their families and friends with the inspiration to plan their perfect, special day. The Prior’s Chamber in the house will be themed for winter weddings on the day, while in the Elizabethan Great Barn the focus will be on summer weddings.