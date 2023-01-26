Hailsham's Michelham Priory to host Sussex wedding showcase

With hand-picked, preferred suppliers from across Sussex, a chance to visit the historic house, barn, moat and grounds, and opportunities to meet specialist wedding experts, this event is not one you’ll want to miss.Set within the priory’s stunning Grade II listed Tudor mansion and Elizabethan Great Barn, the Sussex Wedding Showcase will provide couples, their families and friends with the inspiration to plan their perfect, special day. The Prior’s Chamber in the house will be themed for winter weddings on the day, while in the Elizabethan Great Barn the focus will be on summer weddings.
All guests will receive:• A welcome drink on arrival, which can be enjoyed inside the beautiful Elizabethan Great Barn decked out for the perfect wedding• A chance to see Michelham’s Tudor mansion, home to the Prior’s Chamber, a smaller and more intimate ceremony space• The chance to meet dozens of local suppliers from caterers to florists, photographers to dress providers, all under one roof.• A free goodie bag to take away.
Sussex Wedding Showcase• Date: 26th February 2023 | FREE entry 11am – 3pm.• Location: Michelham Priory House & Gardens, Upper Dicker, Hailsham, BN27 3QS.• Entry to the event is free but pre-booking is essential.Please go to www.sussexpast.co.uk/event/sussex-wedding-showcase to register.