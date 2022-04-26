Hailsham's new Sherlock Holmes attraction is 'absolutely fantastic' first visitors say

Knockhatch Adventure Park's latest addition

Knockhatch Adventure Park took the wraps off the Sherlock Holmes Experience on Saturday with Hailsham mayor Paul Holbrook joining Richard Doyle at the grand opening.

Richard is the author’s great nephew and one of the eight members of the Conan Doyle Estate.

The experience transports visitors back to Victorian London, making their way through atmospheric recreations of the capital’s streets, solving clues to a dastardly crime along the way.

Hailsham Mayor Paul Holbrook helps launch the park's latest attraction

It remains true to the great detective’s legacy, with Holmes exhibits lining the path to the entrance.

Richard and the mayor were among the first visitors to walk through the experience, with Mr Holbrook declaring it ‘absolutely fantastic.’

Richard said Knockhatch and the Holmes estate had been involved in extensive discussions regarding the attraction, declaring himself ‘absolutely delighted’ with the results.

The Sherlock Holmes Experience is the latest addition to an incredibly varied set of attractions at the adventure park, based off the Hailsham bypass.

Knockhatch Adventure Park in Hailsham

Younger visitors always love the bouncy pillows and quadapilla ride, bigger kids can’t get enough of the avalanche slide while the Lost World playbarn is one of the best indoor climbing and sliding attractions in Sussex whatever your age.

So what’s the Sherlock Holmes Experience all about?

The closest comparison is to a Halloween walkthrough, with crime-busting guests navigating their way through dark and twisty streets of Victorian England.

It has a 12A rating and parents would do well to ensure their kids are brave enough to take on the challenge - there are plenty of shocks and surprises along the way!

Knockhatch’s Chris Beveridge said, “This is a totally interactive and visually astonishing live walk through adventure.

“The experience has special effects, motion triggered events and a cast of characters from the world of Arthur Conan Doyle to help you solve the case.”