Half Term Horrors returns to Knockhatch Adventure Park

This October half term, Knockhatch Adventure Park is once again transforming into a spooky wonderland for its annual Half Term Horrors event. From Saturday 21st October to Sunday 29th October, visitors of all ages can enjoy a variety of Halloween-themed attractions.

A new attraction is launching on the 21st October. Biometrix is a live action experience.

An unknown virus has been released in the Biometrix scientific complex. The British Army have secured the area but members of the public have already been exposed. Infected personal are identified by a zombie like state and follow small groups. Volunteers are sought to recover data that will lead to the manufacture of a vaccine. Rated 12a.

In the Sherlock Holmes Experience: The Hound of the Baskervilles, visitors will help the famous detective solve a mysterious case. Reports of a large hound are circulating, and fear is rising in the streets of Victorian London. Sherlock Holmes needs your help to film the evidence, avoid the hounds, and solve the case! Rated 12a.

Jon Campling, the Death Eater from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

The Big Top Spooky Circus is a family-friendly attraction that features all the thrills of a traditional circus, with a Halloween twist. Visitors can enjoy acrobatics, juggling, clowning, and more, all set to a spooky backdrop.

Throughout the week, visitors will have the chance to meet and greet some of their favourite Harry Potter characters, including Harry Potter actors Jon Campling and Greg Draven, The Sussex Ghostbusters, and Batman. There will even be a Platform 9 3/4 set up in the Owl Santuary!

In addition to the Halloween-themed attractions, Knockhatch Adventure Park also features a variety of other rides and activities for visitors of all ages, including roller coasters, water rides, animal encounters, and indoor and outdoor play areas.

Knockhatch Adventure Park is located in Hailsham, East Sussex, just a short drive from Eastbourne and Hastings. The park is also accessible by public transport, with the Cuckmere Bus service 48 running on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Jon Campling meeting fans at Knockhatch last year.

Tickets for Half Term Horrors can be purchased online or at the gate. Online discounts are available when tickets are booked at least 24 hours in advance.

Half Term Horrors is a great way to celebrate Halloween with the whole family. With a variety of scary and fun attractions to choose from, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So book your tickets today and get ready for a spooky good time!