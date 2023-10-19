Halloween half-term spectacular starts on Saturday October 21 at Sharnfold Farm

Sharnfold Farm's Fang-tastic Halloween event starts on Saturday October 21 in time for the school half-term break.

Sharnfold Farm

Halloween is almost here - and this is a great chance to try Pumpkin Carving as well as enjoying the Farm Trail with its spooky twist.

There are witches, wizards, ghosts, ghouls, vampires and monsters all roaming around waiting to be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharnfold Farm is situated at Stone Cross between Hailsham and Eastbourne, and is owned by The Family Parks Group.

Most Popular

Sharnfold Farm

A spokesperson said: "We have created a wonderful Halloween experience for the whole family, please come along."

You are advised to book in advance and tickets may be available at the Farm on the day as well.

It runs until October 29.