Halloween half-term spectacular starts on Saturday October 21 at Sharnfold Farm

Sharnfold Farm's Fang-tastic Halloween event starts on Saturday October 21 in time for the school half-term break.
By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
Sharnfold Farm
Sharnfold Farm

Halloween is almost here - and this is a great chance to try Pumpkin Carving as well as enjoying the Farm Trail with its spooky twist.

There are witches, wizards, ghosts, ghouls, vampires and monsters all roaming around waiting to be found.

Sharnfold Farm is situated at Stone Cross between Hailsham and Eastbourne, and is owned by The Family Parks Group.

    Sharnfold Farm
    Sharnfold Farm

    A spokesperson said: "We have created a wonderful Halloween experience for the whole family, please come along."

    You are advised to book in advance and tickets may be available at the Farm on the day as well.

    It runs until October 29.

    Go to https://beyonk.com/uk/6k05pk27/fang-tastic-halloween-including-access-to-pumpkin-carving-area?portal=true&preview=true

