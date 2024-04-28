Happy memories of working for the Chichester Observer back in the mid-1970s

“I was around 20 and I was there from 73 to about 75 or 76, based in the Chichester office which at the time was in South Street. It was really, really fun. I was a junior journalist and I used to pick up the market reports from the estate agents, presumably because the estate agents did the auctions. I was picking up the fat lamb prices and rather than walk around I was incredibly lazy and I borrowed the news vendor’s bike and I'd be wobbling through the streets of Chichester picking up the market reports, the price of fat lambs. I had no idea what I was writing about. But it was while I was at Chichester office that I realised that I was going to go to university. I had not been to university when I left school because I wanted to get a job and get on and I was in a hurry. But at Chichester office there was not a lunchtime drinking culture. Peter Homer (for many years the Chichester Observer's chief reporter) would bring a packed lunch in and sit at his desk and read the newspaper so I would go off to the library and I decided that I would read all the novels in the library one after another – which seemed to me perfectly achievable. I didn't borrow the books. I would just go and read them in my lunchtime. But I had already read Jane Austen and Douglas Adams so I decided that I would start from the Zs. I read the whole oeuvre of Emile Zola and then I thought why am I doing this when I ought to go off and read at university. So I went off to the University of Sussex as a nearly older student at the grand old age of 21!