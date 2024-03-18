Hastings choir needs YOU!

The Class Choir gives a warm welcome to everyone who loves to sing!
By Claire LovedayContributor
Published 18th Mar 2024, 09:04 GMT
Established over fifteen years ago, we are a small female choir with a wonderful musician, John Cornford, as our leader.

We sing just about anything - Adele, songs from the shows, folk songs, even Latin chants, and usually in three part harmony.

No auditions, no musical knowledge required. We are a friendly and informal group, so why not come along for a free session or two, just to hear what we do? There will be no pressure to join us, but we would love to welcome you .

We meet on Wednesday evenings from 7.00 pm to 9.00 pm at The Unitarian Church, South Terrace, Hastings, TN334 1SA.

Contact Lindy on 07815 769845 or 01424 830293

Email: [email protected]

