Hastings & District Anglo-French Club
Our last meeting gave us the opportunity to escape the gloomy winter days for a short time, as we enjoyed a wonderful illustrated talk on the 'Treasures of the Loire' by one of our members. In particular, the talk focussed on some of the lesser well-known châteaux in the western Loire, including Angers, which had been the site of the Plantagenet rulers and the amazing collections of medieval tapisseries, as well as the more modern artworks by Jean Lurçat, called the 'Song of the World'. Among the many and imposing renaissance châteaux built on the vestiges of medieval fortresses was the château of Valençay, former home of Prince Talleyrand, the minister of Foreign Affairs for Napoleon, and the gaoler of the Spanish Court. A wonderful overview of the château of Villandry's unique gardens with its famous patterned borders, flowers and vegetables - all said to have been inspired by the philosopher and writer Jean-Jacques Rousseau - ended our virtual tour.
Our next meeting is on Tuesday, 13 February when we shall be celebrating Mardi Gras (or Pancake Day), and looking at how the day is celebrated (à la française), including optional fancy dress and, of course, some sweetmeats to savour!
Our club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 2.30 pm at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards, and we welcome all who enjoy the French language and culture. There is wheelchair access at the hall and free parking nearby.
More information on where to find us and to view our current programme can be found on our facebook page, Hastings Anglo French Club or on our website hastingsanglofrenchclub.com