Hastings & District Anglo-French Club

Our last meeting gave us the opportunity to escape the gloomy winter days for a short time, as we enjoyed a wonderful illustrated talk on the 'Treasures of the Loire' by one of our members. In particular, the talk focussed on some of the lesser well-known châteaux in the western Loire, including Angers, which had been the site of the Plantagenet rulers and the amazing collections of medieval tapisseries, as well as the more modern artworks by Jean Lurçat, called the 'Song of the World'. Among the many and imposing renaissance châteaux built on the vestiges of medieval fortresses was the château of Valençay, former home of Prince Talleyrand, the minister of Foreign Affairs for Napoleon, and the gaoler of the Spanish Court. A wonderful overview of the château of Villandry's unique gardens with its famous patterned borders, flowers and vegetables - all said to have been inspired by the philosopher and writer Jean-Jacques Rousseau - ended our virtual tour.