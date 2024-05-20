Hastings & District Anglo French Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A friendly, local club for all lovers of France, its language, landscape, culture and history.

For our first meeting in May, we broke into small groups and were given short plays in French to read out loud to each other, with each member taking a different role. Having checked any new words or expressions, different groups then joined up in order to retell the stories in our own words. The plays were short, engaging and funny and it was a great exercise in reading, understanding and communicating in French, in an enjoyable and relaxed way.

Our next meeting on Tuesday 28th May is also our last for the season. After the AGM, we will have a chance to relax and socialise, chatting in either French or English over wine and nibbles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month from September to May at 2.30pm at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards. We welcome all Francophiles and French speaking nationals. There is wheelchair access to the hall and free parking nearby.