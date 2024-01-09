Hastings International Piano confirms new patron

Hastings International Piano, the organisation behind the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, has announced that the composer, writer, painter and internationally-renowned concert pianist Sir Stephen Hough has agreed to be its patron.

Stephen Hough (credit Sim Canetty-Clarke)

Sir Stephen said: “I’m very pleased to become patron of Hastings International Piano. It can truly be daunting for young pianists reaching the end of their studies to look ahead to the possibility of a concert life bringing music to audiences across the world. ‘How do I start?’ ‘Where do I go?’ A competition like Hastings International can be a vital step in this process: a chance to be heard outside the conservatory walls and, for those who win a prize, the beginning of a diary of concert engagements. It's not so much about ranking who is the best, as in a sports event; it's more like discovering which of the young pianists we might want to hear again … and again, over a lifetime.”

Artistic director and president of the jury for next year's competition, Professor Vanessa Latarche added: “We are very pleased to welcome the esteemed pianist Sir Stephen Hough as Patron of Hastings International Piano. His endorsement of our competition will be a source of inspiration to our young competitors and we look forward to working with him closely in the coming months.”

Hastings International Piano is the independent charity that promotes the biennial Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, but its roots go back more than a century to the Hastings Musical Festival which has been taking place in Hastings since 1908. The Concerto Competition was revived in 2005 and has evolved into an internationally-renowned competition for young concert pianists from around the world. In recent years its reputation has grown steadily and it is now considered to be one of the top piano competitions in the world, and one of the only ones that asks competitors to play complete concertos from the first round. It now enjoys partnerships with both the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Southbank Sinfonia.