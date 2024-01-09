Hastings International Piano confirms new patron
Sir Stephen said: “I’m very pleased to become patron of Hastings International Piano. It can truly be daunting for young pianists reaching the end of their studies to look ahead to the possibility of a concert life bringing music to audiences across the world. ‘How do I start?’ ‘Where do I go?’ A competition like Hastings International can be a vital step in this process: a chance to be heard outside the conservatory walls and, for those who win a prize, the beginning of a diary of concert engagements. It's not so much about ranking who is the best, as in a sports event; it's more like discovering which of the young pianists we might want to hear again … and again, over a lifetime.”
Artistic director and president of the jury for next year's competition, Professor Vanessa Latarche added: “We are very pleased to welcome the esteemed pianist Sir Stephen Hough as Patron of Hastings International Piano. His endorsement of our competition will be a source of inspiration to our young competitors and we look forward to working with him closely in the coming months.”
Hastings International Piano is the independent charity that promotes the biennial Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, but its roots go back more than a century to the Hastings Musical Festival which has been taking place in Hastings since 1908. The Concerto Competition was revived in 2005 and has evolved into an internationally-renowned competition for young concert pianists from around the world. In recent years its reputation has grown steadily and it is now considered to be one of the top piano competitions in the world, and one of the only ones that asks competitors to play complete concertos from the first round. It now enjoys partnerships with both the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Southbank Sinfonia.
The 17th Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition will take place from February 22-March 2. All rounds of the competition take place at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings. 40 young concert pianists from 18 countries will compete for the Sophia Guo First Prize, an award that includes the Hastings Fellowship – an artist development package provided by one of the UK’s leading artist’s agents – professional engagements and a substantial cash prize, as well as the Molly Townson cup. As well as the piano competition, Hastings International Piano also runs a learning & participation programme and promotes other events such as an annual gala concert featuring winners from the competition. In 2020 it mounted the Hastings International Piano Festival, a multi-genre celebration of the piano involving pop, classical, jazz and contemporary musicians and singer/songwriters and produced world-class concerts while maintaining a focus on engaging with and giving learning opportunities to young people.