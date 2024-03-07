Hastings Reggae Festival set to return

Hastings Reggae Festival (contributed pic)

A spokesman said: “This highly-anticipated event promises to transport festival-goers to the sun-soaked Caribbean as they immerse themselves in the beats of some of the most influential artists in the genre.”

First release tickets are available via Skiddle, offering options for general admission and VIP. Tickets on https://bit.ly/HRF2024. See also Facebook –

https://www.facebook.com/hastingsreggaefestival; and Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/hastingsreggae/?hl=en.

“The line-up for Hastings Reggae Festival boasts a mix of reggae royalty and contemporary stars including Tarrus Riley, Maxi Priest, Wayne Wonder, Aswad, Mad Professor, Jungle legend General Levy, Channel One and Iration Steppas. With such an impressive roster, the festival guarantees an unforgettable day of music, unity and positive vibrations.

“The Oval, a picturesque venue overlooking the coastal beauty of Hastings, will be transformed into a reggae haven, providing the perfect setting for fans to groove to the rhythm and soak in the authentic Caribbean atmosphere. Hastings Reggae Festival has been carefully curated for an experience that not only showcases world-class performances but also pays homage to the rich cultural roots of reggae music. In addition to line-up, Hastings Reggae Festival will feature an array of authentic Caribbean food traders, offering festival-goers a delectable journey through the flavours of the Caribbean.”

The venue is The Oval, Bohemia Road, Hastings, TN34 1EU. For the direction location of the entrance, visit https://what3words.com/speaks.trucks.phones

“The event starts at 12pm with acts from the start; last entry time is strictly 5pm. We advise planning your journey and arriving as early as possible. The event ends at 10pm.