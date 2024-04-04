Hastings show offers A History of Jazz Piano

Neville Dickie (contributed pic)

It comprises an evening of ragtime, stride piano and boogie woogie featuring the works of Scott Joplin, Fats Waller and George Gershwin among others.

Spokesman Paul Carpenter said: “British Jazz Pianist Neville Dickie returns home from America to bring us a truly memorable experience of the jazz piano styles of Harlem in the 1930s. The music originates from a time when the piano was king and piano players were ‘two-fisted’, rumbustious and romping with a ‘handful of keys’! They would whip up a storm and the ‘joint was always jumpin’ to this high-energy, competitive and very demanding style of playing.

“Neville is internationally acclaimed as a master of these styles and is one of few remaining pianists in the world who are capable of authentically bringing this music back to life.

“This is a show not to be missed as Neville not only performs these legendary jazz piano classics but also talks about the players, the compositions and the composers who provided the foundations for modern jazz piano. Be ready to hold on to your hats as your feet tap and your spirits soar to the sounds of this joyous and exuberant music.”

Paul added: “Neville first played jazz clubs in London in the late 1960s and was soon spotted by BBC producer Doreen Green. She organised recording sessions at the BBC and frequently included these in the playlist for the Jimmy Young Show on Radio 2. The public response and demand for more of Neville was high and led to several LPs and a single which charted – an achievement unequalled by any other jazz pianist.