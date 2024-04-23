Hastings show remembers Bobby Kennedy on stage
In 2013, Russell was cast as JFK's younger brother Bobby in the documentary JFK: Seven Days that Made a President, but his interest in the Kennedys was actually inspired by his mother, as he explains.
“When I was young, I used to watch a lot of soap operas with my mum, Dynasty, Dallas, The Colbys, EastEnders, you name it. One day she was watching something called Kennedy which was about JFK. I watched and thought it was a soap opera and found out years later it was absolutely true. I remember my mum saying to me, ‘His younger brother was also assassinated,’ and I remember thinking, ‘What?! His younger brother was also assassinated, how did that work out?’
“This when I became obsessed by RFK, and now, as an adult, I have the opportunity to platform his story as I believe Bobby to be a forgotten, but powerful force within all the major moments of 1960s America.
“The show has been touring for two years now and has brought fans of the era together to either remember the times, political students to study the times and we've even had people attend whose family worked for Bobby. Using movement, text, music, and video, this show addresses the 1960s biggest debates.”
Russell will also be hosting a Q&A after the performance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.