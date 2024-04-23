The Bobby Kennedy Experience (contributed pic)

In 2013, Russell was cast as JFK's younger brother Bobby in the documentary JFK: Seven Days that Made a President, but his interest in the Kennedys was actually inspired by his mother, as he explains.

“When I was young, I used to watch a lot of soap operas with my mum, Dynasty, Dallas, The Colbys, EastEnders, you name it. One day she was watching something called Kennedy which was about JFK. I watched and thought it was a soap opera and found out years later it was absolutely true. I remember my mum saying to me, ‘His younger brother was also assassinated,’ and I remember thinking, ‘What?! His younger brother was also assassinated, how did that work out?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This when I became obsessed by RFK, and now, as an adult, I have the opportunity to platform his story as I believe Bobby to be a forgotten, but powerful force within all the major moments of 1960s America.

“The show has been touring for two years now and has brought fans of the era together to either remember the times, political students to study the times and we've even had people attend whose family worked for Bobby. Using movement, text, music, and video, this show addresses the 1960s biggest debates.”