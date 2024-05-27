Hastings to host free day of talks, film and art to mark the Nakba

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hastings will play host to a full day of talks, film and art activities on Saturday, June 1 to mark 76 years of the Palestinian ‘Nakba’.

The free, one-day event is being hosted by the Hastings & Districts Palestine Solidarity Campaign (HDPSC) at the White Rock Hotel from 12 noon where everyone is welcome to attend some or all of the programme, no registration necessary.

Nakba means catastrophe in Arabic and refers to the ethnic cleansing of 750,000 Palestinians, three-quarters of Palestinian population, from their homeland in 1947/8, during the creation of the State of Israel.

The UN marks Nakba day on May 15 each year and Palestinians around the world commemorate the disastrous period when they forced to flee their home and lands, never allowed to return.

HDPSC Chair Katy Colley said: "We know very little about the Nakba in this country – it is generally not taught in schools or given a great deal of attention by the national press, but it is absolutely vital to understanding the Palestinian plight and their struggle for justice.

"I urge anyone who is interested in deepening and broadening their understanding of what is going on today to join us for some or all of our programme."

During the event, there will be the screening of the 2017 documentary film 1948: Creation & Catastrophe – the story of the Nakba told through the people who lived it.

In this riveting account, Palestinians and Israelis give moving and powerful recollections of the event that shaped their lives and lay the foundation of the ongoing conflict today.

There will also be a talk from Nakba survivor Dr Khadar Abu-Hayyeh who was just a boy of four when his family were forced to flee their home in Lydda at gunpoint, joining the notorious ‘Lydda death march’ in the scorching summer heat.

The programme also includes discussion on the ‘ongoing Nakba’, the right of return and Britain’s role in the Nakba. There will also be art activities for kids and families.

The day will conclude at 6pm with a march to the sea, sombre act of ‘remembrance and renewal’.