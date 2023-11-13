Hastings Winkle Club's children's Christmas party will be on December 9

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hastings Winkle Club can trace its history back to 1900 when it was founded. It came into being when a group of Old Town Fishermen hit upon an idea to try and raise enough money to fund a really good Christmas Party for Old Town children.

Each and every club member would carry a winkle with them and if challenged with the cry of 'Winkle Up!' and found not to have their periwinkle shell about their person, a suitable fine was levied and put towards the Christmas party fund.

The proud tradition extraordinarily survives until the present day and the Winkle Club can announce that this years party will begin on Winkle Island at 2pm on Saturday December 9th.

Submitted article

There will then be a procession to the Miniature Railway for a train ride to the party's venue:The East Hastings Angling Club [next to Lifeboat Station].

The party will have entertainment, party food and of course Father Christmas who will give each child [4-8 yearsold] a Goody Bag!

The Festive fun will finish around 4.30pm and a good time is guaranteed for all :Tickets are available on a 'first come-first served' basis' and can be collected from : The Anchor Pub in George Street, The Fishermen's Museum Rock-a- Nore Road, Banfield & Pomphrey Old London Road, Ore.

