Havant-bound stand-up Tom Houghton promises It’s Not Ideal - his follow-up to an Absolute Shambles

“The first tour was looking at my background and it was also about my breakthrough into reality TV with the Netflix show and also about becoming an uncle and also about mental health from seeing a therapist for the first time. I found that really good. I'm a big advocate for mental health. I would always recommend seeing a mental health professional but I would say that therapy is a bit like going to the gym. You need at least three months before you get to see proper changes. I think it just allows you to voice your inner thoughts in front of someone that is very objective and also professional, someone who gets you to think about your patterns of thinking and to explore how you've ended up being the sort of person you are. It gives you a lot of self-awareness and self-evaluation about your background. I suppose I kind of scratched the surface in the darker nights of my soul but this certainly went deeper. I would say that self-awareness is absolutely key for comedy. You are the message and you need to know what you are actually putting across. But I think actually when you write comedy, the first couple of shows are quite self-analytical about how you have become who you are but as you get older I think you need to make your comments more about going out into the world. You just can't go on and on about ‘This is me!’ You need to put your viewpoint in a bigger context