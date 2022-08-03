Have a pawsome day out at Borde Hill for Bark in the Park this August

Jodie Forbes, Crufts winner and dog trainer

Attending the event will be rising superstar trainer and Crufts winner, Jodie Forbes.

Arena displays range from Canine Hoopers to Dancing Heelwork, and the chance to bring your four-legged friend into the arena for an interactive training demonstration or a mass obedience class.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enter your dog in the Fun Dog Show, whether they’re the poshest pedigree, or have the waggiest tail, there are plenty of prizes to be won. There will also be a puppy parade.

Over at the Flyball Arena, watch spectacular displays of canine sport.

There will be a range of stalls with everything your dog could need.

Early bird tickets are on sale now and include free entry to Borde Hill Garden.