Haywards Heath - evening festival of art songs and light musical theatre

Hannah Carpenter (pic by Emma McCarthy)

The concert on Sunday, April 14 at 7pm will be the third in the venue’s monthly recital series just after Evensong.

Spokesman Andrew Storey said: “The range of these songs is astonishingly wide, from A Blackbird Sings by Michael Head to Love’s Philosophy by Roger Quilter, the dark tones of Silent Noon by Vaughan Williams, The Last Rose of Summer by Benjamin Britten to a number of musical theatre items by Ivor Novello and Cole Porter. On the way she includes a couple of numbers in French, the first being Chausson’s Le Colibri (the Hummingbird) which perfectly captures a dreamy and sensuous garden in which a hummingbird floats in midair, its delicate melodic line with notes that simply float away and arpeggios that seem to perfectly capture the hummingbird’s movement. The poem’s sense of longing for love are also not lost. The second song in French is a pastoral idyll titled Villanelle (the Swallow) by Eva Dell’ Acqua.

“Hannah Carpenter is a New Zealand-born singer, teacher and choral conductor, currently based in Sussex. She holds a bachelor of music with honours from the University of Auckland, a licentiate diploma in singing from Trinity College London (LTCL) with distinction and a graduate diploma in secondary teaching. She is a wonderful singer so do come along and enjoy her company and her talent at St Wilfrid’s. Admission is free but a donation to cover expenses of £5 would be appreciated.”

