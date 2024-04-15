"He loved music and was never happier than when he was making music"

Rex Latter (contributed pic)

The event will be on Saturday, April 20 at 7.30pm at The Recital Hall, Regis School of Music, Sudley Road, PO21 1ER.

Music club chairman Ian Clark said: “We're so looking forward to celebrating Rex's life through the music he composed or loved to play in our special concert on April 20. Musical friends and groups he composed for are joining forces to pay tribute to our Mr Music. A prolific performer and composer, Rex wasn't just a long standing member of Bognor Music Club, he was at the heart of musical life in this area for many years.”

Rex was 88. He died in July 2023. He is survived by partner Helen and children Alex and Bridget.

Helen said: “An article in the paper some years ago was headlined Bognor’s Mr Music. Having shown an interest in music at a very early age he learned musical notation and had piano lessons and played the piano in the school orchestra at Chichester High School for Boys. At this time he was learning to play the organ and after completing National Service became assistant organist at St John’s Church in London Rd and later organist at St Wilfrid’s church in Ellasdale Road until his retirement in January 2017.

“It wasn’t just church music that gave Rex his reputation as Mr Music. He was rehearsal accompanist for Bognor Operatic Society for many years and played in the orchestra pit for actual productions. Rex also enjoyed singing and became a tenor with the Chichester Singers. However his expertise as an accompanist led to him becoming their official accompanist.

“He joined the Bognor Regis Music Club shortly after it began and here he was much in demand not only for piano solos but also for providing the accompaniment for singers and instrumentalists who were performing at the club. As he became known, more and more opportunities were open to him. He was frequently asked to accompany instrumentalists who were taking music exams, joined a choir called Off Centre in Chichester in which he sang or accompanied them on the piano and for which he wrote and arranged songs which were then included in their repertoire. Similarly for a choir called Sounds Sacred which were based in Burpham.

“After he retired from his job, Rex devoted his time to composing music both vocal and instrumental.

"He wrote many sacred works which could be sung or played as part of a church service including a setting of the Anglican Eucharist and which was sung by the choir at St. Wilfrid’s Church. Over the years the choir also sang many of the anthems which he wrote.