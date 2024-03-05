Hearing Club meeting in Uckfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.Free refreshments and raffle.

All welcome so put a note in your diary.

