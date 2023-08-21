Help Marina Studios with their Inclusion Mission

We’re Brighton Marina Studios Foundation - a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) founded in 2013 with aims to provide an extensive and quality timetable of classes to the entire dance community across the south east and works hard to bring opportunities to people of all ages an abilities.

We are committed to being as diverse, equitable and inclusive as possible in all that we do. Achieving these aims are critical to our vision of ensuring dance is accessible to all with a positive and supportive culture.

Through improvements of our dance space, workforce development training, community insight and your help we believe these goals can be achieved. We are working closely with other funders and partners to achieve our goal, however through CrowdFunder, Sports England will match our project which will significantly help. Our current dance space requires improving and updating to ensure the facilities are accessible to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making Marina Studios a more inclusive space will have a huge impact by allowing all students of all abilities or disabilities to participate equally in our offered activities. Ultimately, it nurtures a society that gives everyone a sense of belonging through the power of dance.

Marta Scott Celebrating at Marina Studios

We're reaching out to our local community, asking for their help with our mission through making a pledge. Don’t delay if you’re going to support us because momentum is key to our success! Every donation we receive means that as a charity, through Gift Aid, we can claim an extra 25p for every £1 you give. It will not cost you any extra.

Thank you for your continued support.