Help raise funds for The Children's Trust at The Oak Barn Restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They will be serving this classic sweet treat, all homemade and cooked fresh from the kitchen to your plate!

For each of this sweet treat sold, there will be a percentage donated to The Children's Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Children's Trust is a charity that provides specialist rehabilitation, education and community services across the UK for children and young people with brain injury and neurodisabilities. They aim to provide opportunities for children and young people to live the best life possible.

National Doughnut Week At The Oak Barn Restaurant.

Last year, they managed to raise an impressive £445.11 for the worthwhile charity and this year they would love to beat this and raise even more, so they are calling for you to come and join! If you needed an excuse to eat doughnuts, this is the very one!