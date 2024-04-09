Help raise funds for The Children's Trust at The Oak Barn Restaurant
They will be serving this classic sweet treat, all homemade and cooked fresh from the kitchen to your plate!
For each of this sweet treat sold, there will be a percentage donated to The Children's Trust.
The Children's Trust is a charity that provides specialist rehabilitation, education and community services across the UK for children and young people with brain injury and neurodisabilities. They aim to provide opportunities for children and young people to live the best life possible.
Last year, they managed to raise an impressive £445.11 for the worthwhile charity and this year they would love to beat this and raise even more, so they are calling for you to come and join! If you needed an excuse to eat doughnuts, this is the very one!
Booking can be made either on 01444 258 222 or email [email protected]