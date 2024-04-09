Help raise funds for The Children's Trust at The Oak Barn Restaurant

The Oak Barn Restaurant, Burgess Hill will be holding their annual fundraiser for The Children's Trust with National Doughnut Week from May 13 to 18.
By Bruce WhalleyContributor
Published 9th Apr 2024, 14:05 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 14:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They will be serving this classic sweet treat, all homemade and cooked fresh from the kitchen to your plate!

For each of this sweet treat sold, there will be a percentage donated to The Children's Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Children's Trust is a charity that provides specialist rehabilitation, education and community services across the UK for children and young people with brain injury and neurodisabilities. They aim to provide opportunities for children and young people to live the best life possible.

National Doughnut Week At The Oak Barn Restaurant.National Doughnut Week At The Oak Barn Restaurant.
National Doughnut Week At The Oak Barn Restaurant.

Last year, they managed to raise an impressive £445.11 for the worthwhile charity and this year they would love to beat this and raise even more, so they are calling for you to come and join! If you needed an excuse to eat doughnuts, this is the very one!

Booking can be made either on 01444 258 222 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Burgess Hill