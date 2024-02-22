Helping mums retake control of their birthing choices by reviving an age-old technique: Upright Birthing

Mums-to-be meet at The Parents Class in Brighton

Contrary to popular belief giving birth lying down on one’s back is a relatively modern phenomenon, and one that has been reported to be uncomfortable, painful and responsible for giving rise to complications for both mother and baby.

What upright birthing offers instead is the freedom to choose a position that instinctively feels right. This freedom has been shown to have incredible effects on mortality morbidity and success rates of births.

29% reduced risk of emergency c-sections and a 23% reduced risk of medical interventions: Upright birthing has been associated with lower rates of medical interventions, such as episiotomies, ventouse, forceps and emergency caesarean sections.

Newborn care session at The Parents Class Brighton

By working with the body’s natural mechanisms, women may require less medical assistance to progress through labour.

54% reduction in the risk of baby becoming distressed during labour: there is proof to suggest that adopting upright birthing methods in labour results in a considerable reduction in the level of abnormal foetal heart rate patterns requiring intervention.

21% reduction in the chances of needing a cut to the perineum: because of the assistance gravity provides in upright positions, in addition to the extra space afforded to the pelvis, upright birthing has been shown to result in a reduced need for cuts to the perineum.

The Parents Class Clinical Director Cass McNamara, otherwise known as BBC Scotland’s Call the Midwife, specialises in upright birthing and has even designed an upright birthing support called CUB.

When designing the course modules for The Parents Class Cass wanted to ensure that more women have access to the kind of information that could result in better births, such as information about upright birthing:

“We know there’s no ‘one-rule-for-all’ when it comes to being pregnant and giving birth so we aim to be a consistent source of education that meets their needs, whatever those needs may be. Modern parents want practical information and education, shaped around evidence that they can trust.” A quote from Cass, midwife of 27 years.

Likewise, it was crucial for The Parents Class to champion upright birthing not just because of its proven benefits, but also because of what its adoption represents:

A quote from Sammy, General Manager: “We’ve taken a fresh approach to antenatal education, placing upright birthing at the forefront. Expectant parents should be at the centre of their own experience, and have the power to make informed choices about their care.”

That’s why The Parents Class are such passionate campaigners for the adoption of upright positions, offering women a safer, healthier alternative to outdated methods, and providing the most up-to-date information on a range of cutting edge antenatal topics.

Held at WRAP, Queen's Road, in the heart of Brighton. Courses can be attended in either 6-weeks, or across a 2-day weekend.

