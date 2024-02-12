Henry Normal and internet sensation Brian Bilston in Bexhill

Henry Normal (pic by Richard Davis)

Henry Normal’s brand-new poetry collection A Moonless Night is released on February 14. Brian Bilston’s best-selling collection Days Like These was published in paperback on November 9.

Spokesman Alex Halshaw said: “Henry and Brian met at the Laugharne Festival and performed together for the first time in Morecambe last October. The collaboration has been so popular that the two poets are bringing their new shows together to theatres across the UK with dates in England, Scotland and Wales. Tickets are selling fast with many shows already sold out.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Brian Bilston is often described as the Banksy of poetry, making the artform accessible to all and maintaining a mysterious anonymity. He has cultivated a large and loyal following on social media and has become truly beloved by his 500,000 or so fans. Despite his popularity Brian has managed to keep his identity hidden so his live show represents an intriguing opportunity to hear Brian’s work read live by the enigma himself. Expect the funny, irreverent and powerful poetry that has made Brian an internet sensation.

“Henry has toured with his ever-evolving poetry show constantly since retiring from TV and film production. In his own distinctive style, Henry’s show finds fun in the familiar, humour in the everyday and poignancy in the pitfalls of modern life. It is a show about love, life and family that is as deeply moving as it is funny and often both at the same time. Henry has 15 poetry books in print including the latest collection A Moonless Night out on Valentine’s Day.

“Henry’s longstanding BBC Radio 4 series A Normal… continues to go from strength to strength with A Normal Journey chosen as pick of the week over the Christmas period. As co-creator of The Royle Family, he also appeared in the BBC documentary celebrating the life of Caroline Aherne on Christmas Day. The evening represents a chance to see two brilliant poets for a very special night of life-affirming poetry, marvellous escapism and lots of laughter.”

Henry Normal’s career spans more than 40 years and includes writing and producing some of the country’s best loved and critically acclaimed TV programmes and films. He co-wrote with Caroline Aherne and also with Steve Coogan. Henry built the TV and film company Baby Cow with Steve Coogan. Retiring from TV to return to his first love poetry, Henry was awarded a special BAFTA for his service to television.

He has been awarded an honorary doctorate of letters by Nottingham Trent University, another by Nottingham University, and has had a beer and a bus named after him in Nottingham.