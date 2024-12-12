Here's where you can get the best views of the 'spectacular' meteor shower in Sussex

A ‘spectacular’ meteor shower, The Geminids, will be at its peak in Sussex this weekend (December 14 and 15), here’s where you can catch the best views in the county.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Geminids are named after the constellation Gemini, located between Taurus and Cancer, and northeast of Orion.

The Geminids are visible from December 4 to 20, but the peak is December 14 to 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sussex, the meteor shower will be most visible in Eastbourne, Worthing, Hastings, Brighton and Hove. The Geminids are comprised of debris from an asteroid, which will enter the Earth's atmosphere at speeds of up to 150,00mph, vaporising and becoming visible as streaks of white, green, red, yellow and blue light. They are visible every year, but are thought to be intensifying, and can be seen with the naked ey

A ‘spectacular’ meteor shower, The Geminids, will be at its peak in Sussex this weekend (December 14 and 15), here’s where you can catch the best views in the county. Picture: Pixabay

A spokesperson from JeffBet has offered advice on finding the best stargazing spot to see the shower: “While we often view the earlier sunset as a sad thing, it offers people a unique chance to go stargazing much earlier in the evening, and the Geminids may be visible from the early evening onwards. If you’re going to head out before dinner, remote areas with fewer streetlights, cars, and houses, will grant you a better view.

"Saturday morning, at around 2am, is likely to be the peak time for viewing the meteor shower, but the meteors have been spotted throughout mid-December, and will likely be visible earlier in the evening too. You won't need any equipment to see them - the spectacular colours are perceivable by the naked eye.