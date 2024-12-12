Here's where you can get the best views of the 'spectacular' meteor shower in Sussex
The Geminids are named after the constellation Gemini, located between Taurus and Cancer, and northeast of Orion.
The Geminids are visible from December 4 to 20, but the peak is December 14 to 15.
In Sussex, the meteor shower will be most visible in Eastbourne, Worthing, Hastings, Brighton and Hove. The Geminids are comprised of debris from an asteroid, which will enter the Earth's atmosphere at speeds of up to 150,00mph, vaporising and becoming visible as streaks of white, green, red, yellow and blue light. They are visible every year, but are thought to be intensifying, and can be seen with the naked ey
A spokesperson from JeffBet has offered advice on finding the best stargazing spot to see the shower: “While we often view the earlier sunset as a sad thing, it offers people a unique chance to go stargazing much earlier in the evening, and the Geminids may be visible from the early evening onwards. If you’re going to head out before dinner, remote areas with fewer streetlights, cars, and houses, will grant you a better view.
"Saturday morning, at around 2am, is likely to be the peak time for viewing the meteor shower, but the meteors have been spotted throughout mid-December, and will likely be visible earlier in the evening too. You won't need any equipment to see them - the spectacular colours are perceivable by the naked eye.
