Heritage Open Day at Christ Church, St Leonards-On-Sea
Come and join us for a free, fun, family day out. There will be a wide range of activities including new church history tours, children’s arts and crafts activities, the new illustrated church explorers trail and a variety of our historical objects on display including vestments and beautifully embroidered celebratory banners.
One of the stone masons, who has been working hard to restore the exterior of the building, will be on hand to talk about the process and we are also launching the start of our community embroidery project, which will lead to the production of a community embroidery which tells the history and stories of Christ Church and St Leonards-on-Sea. Textile artist Liz Betts will help guide you through a variety of sewing techniques.
Everyone is welcome. We very much look forward to seeing you there!
The Celebrating Christ Church project is made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players, we have been able to restore and conserve our church building for future generations, as well as host a variety of events and activities for our local community.
10:00-16:00
Saturday 28th October
Christ Church, Silchester Road, St Leonards-on-Sea
For further information please email: Lucy Bailey, Heritage Manager: [email protected]