Heritage Talk delves into dark secrets of Worthing and the stories of the town's most notable streets

​The history of Worthing is the subject of the Southwick Society's next Heritage Talk, with Kevin Newman delving into stories of the town's most notable streets as well as the dark secrets of its inhabitants.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 18th Jan 2024, 13:26 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 13:26 GMT
The talk A - Z of Worthing will be at Southwick Community Centre, in Southwick Street, Southwick, on Monday, February 12, at 7.30pm.

Nigel Divers, secretary of the Southwick Society, said: "Kevin will be delving into stories behind the town's most notable streets, places, parks and buildings, as well as the dark secrets of its inhabitants, lesser-known lanes and its numerous twittens.

"He will also explore the history of Worthing's distinctive features, visitors and citizens, telling stories of the town's less-famous and infamous sons and daughters and the places they frequented."

    Aerial view of Worthing from 2018Aerial view of Worthing from 2018
    Aerial view of Worthing from 2018

    The talk is open to all. There is an entry charge of £5, reduced to £3 for Southwick Society members.

    The following talk, on March 11, will be given by prominent archaeologist David Rudling, who will focus on Roman villas in Sussex.

    The Southwick Society is the local amenity society for Southwick and runs the Manor Cottage Heritage Centre in Southwick.

