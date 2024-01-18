Heritage Talk delves into dark secrets of Worthing and the stories of the town's most notable streets

​The history of Worthing is the subject of the Southwick Society's next Heritage Talk, with Kevin Newman delving into stories of the town's most notable streets as well as the dark secrets of its inhabitants.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The talk A - Z of Worthing will be at Southwick Community Centre, in Southwick Street, Southwick, on Monday, February 12, at 7.30pm.

Nigel Divers, secretary of the Southwick Society, said: "Kevin will be delving into stories behind the town's most notable streets, places, parks and buildings, as well as the dark secrets of its inhabitants, lesser-known lanes and its numerous twittens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He will also explore the history of Worthing's distinctive features, visitors and citizens, telling stories of the town's less-famous and infamous sons and daughters and the places they frequented."

Most Popular

Aerial view of Worthing from 2018

The talk is open to all. There is an entry charge of £5, reduced to £3 for Southwick Society members.

The following talk, on March 11, will be given by prominent archaeologist David Rudling, who will focus on Roman villas in Sussex.