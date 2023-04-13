Hidden artworks brought into the light for Archive Art exhibition at Littlehampton Museum

Artworks which are normally hidden away in the archives at Littlehampton Museum have been brought out for the public to see in the latest exhibition.

​The museum looks after more than 600 pieces of art, ranging from large-scale oil paintings to small pen and ink sketches. The majority of pieces have a strong Littlehampton connection, for example depictions of local scenes or sketches relating to local events. However, some pieces, mainly those donated to the museum during its early years, are a little more unusual, with folk art collages and prints of Pre-Raphaelite engravings to be found among the collection.

The Archive Art exhibition presents a selection on display in the Hearne Gallery to showcase artworks from the museum’s collection which are normally hidden away in the archives. This exhibition celebrates the whole collection by showcasing just some of these pieces which are not normally on view to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: “It’s wonderful to be getting more of our collection out for visitors to see. This is a great opportunity to get a glimpse at just some of the wonderful things we care for at Littlehampton Museum.”

Most Popular

Littlehampton Museum is proud to present its new exhibition, Archive Art, now on display in the Hearne Gallery

One of the stars of the show is Mother and Child Looking at the Virgin and Child painted in 1882 by Reginald Bottomley RA, which has just returned to the museum following essential conservation work. The painting was exhibited in 1883 at the Royal Academy and it was originally entitled Maternité (Motherhood). It is not known how or why it was accepted into the museum collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a small tear to the canvas which needed repair and the restoration work by paintings conservator Alison Seed has transformed the work, with hidden colours and tones revealed once the old varnish was removed. Alison used a heated spatula to repair the torn threads. The painting was then revarnished and glazed to protect it from further damage.

The museum, in Manor House, Church Street, is open six days a week and entry is free. The Archive Art exhibition will run until May 20.