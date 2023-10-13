BREAKING
History and Haunting walk around Ifield village

Join Save West of Ifield (SWOI) for a guided walk around Ifield Village focussing on its long and interesting history
By Aidan ZeallContributor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 13:09 BST
Please come and join Save West of Ifield for a guided walk focussing on the long history of Ifield village and tales of hauntings in the parish.

The walk will take place on Saturday 21 st October, leaving The Plough Inn in Ifield Village at 4.00 pm and returning to The Plough at around 6.00 pm.

A minimum donation of £5 to the Save West of Ifield campaign fighting fund is required from walkers attending and this will be collected at the start of the walk.

    SWOI History &amp; Hauntings walk leafletSWOI History &amp; Hauntings walk leaflet
    SWOI History &amp; Hauntings walk leaflet

    We look forward to seeing you on Saturday 21 st October for what promises to be an interesting and informative walk.

    SWOI Committee

    SWOI is a group of local residents, councillors and activists who are opposing Homes England's plans to build up to 10,000 new homes focussed on Ifield Golf Club and surrounding agricultural land. There is real and understandable concern about the impact that this development will have on local infrastructure and services.

