History and Haunting walk around Ifield village

Join Save West of Ifield (SWOI) for a guided walk around Ifield Village focussing on its long and interesting history

Please come and join Save West of Ifield for a guided walk focussing on the long history of Ifield village and tales of hauntings in the parish.

The walk will take place on Saturday 21 st October, leaving The Plough Inn in Ifield Village at 4.00 pm and returning to The Plough at around 6.00 pm.

A minimum donation of £5 to the Save West of Ifield campaign fighting fund is required from walkers attending and this will be collected at the start of the walk.

SWOI History & Hauntings walk leaflet

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday 21 st October for what promises to be an interesting and informative walk.

SWOI Committee