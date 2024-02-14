Hit 80s Alice show to be revived in Chichester with new musical score

Barry Smith and David Glasson (contributed pic)

Brought to life for the stage in an adaptation by Bishop Luffa School’s then Head of English & Drama, Barry Smith, Alice the Musical had a sell-out run at the school and subsequently transferred to the Alexandra Theatre in Bognor Regis.

It will be staged again at Bishop Luffa School, Chichester, from February 27 to March 1, with a brand-new musical score composed by David Glasson. Brighton-based David is the keyboardist in the comedy band the BonzoBills, which boasts members from the 1960s cult group the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. Their songs were inspired by Carroll’s surreal nonsense tradition.

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, the school is putting on a new production guaranteed to have a wide appeal to both children and adults. The director Nicky Furnell has happy memories of the first time the show was performed. She recalls: “As a young pupil at Bishop Luffa in 1988, I clearly remember being in awe of the production when I saw it. It was an experience which helped ignite my love of theatre. For the school’s anniversary I wanted to do something special so I am so delighted that Barry has given us the opportunity to breathe new life back into his play and bring it back on stage.”

Nicky added: “In tackling the piece for our 60th anniversary, we are taking inspiration from the 1960s - a time when the weird and the wonderful was wholly embraced by artists and musicians. The show will take you into the world of wonderland where 'Most everyone's mad'. We are really looking forward to sharing our boldest show yet so book your tickets now!”

Scriptwriter and lyricist Barry Smith is no stranger to writing. Since retiring from the school, he was one of the founding members of the Festival of Chichester and has published two collections of poetry, including his latest book Reeling and Writhing (Dempsey and Windle), which takes its title from the Mock Turtle’s speech in Alice. Barry said: “The inspiration to do a musical based on Lewis Carroll’s books came while I was reading Alice in Wonderland to my young daughter. My aim was to channel the spirit of Lewis Carroll to appeal to modern audiences. It’s going to be an exciting experience to see the characters brought back to life again in a new interpretation.”

Composer David Glasson said: “‘It’s been a challenge to take on the writing of over twenty songs, but I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience - it’s as if I’ve had a songwriting angel sitting on my shoulder guiding my writing! I now look forward to sitting back and hearing the songs and watching the show for the first time ever with you, the audience. I do hope you enjoy ALICE and come away whistling some of the songs!’”