Home Front & Military Vehicles Weekend: Turn back time and experience a wonderful 1940s atmosphere at Amberley Museum

Turn back time and experience a wonderful nostalgic atmosphere at Amberley Museum when the Home Front & Military Vehicles Weekend returns on May 13 and 14.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST

Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy live music and see a display of military vehicles used in the Second World War. There will also be demonstrations and displays by visiting Second World War re-enactors and there will be an opportunity to find out more about the wartime exhibits on show at the museum. Volunteers suggest visitors join in the fun by dressing up 1940s style.

Peter, a Bagnall 1918 steam locomotive, will be running on the narrow-gauge railway for the weekend. This engine was originally commissioned by the War Office for the Canadian Forestry Corps stationed in Cumbria. Following extensive work last year, the locomotive is back in working order and visitors can enjoy a ride behind it as it brings the sights, sounds and smells of the past to life.

Tickets must be pre-booked online at www.amberleymuseum.co.uk or travel by train and get two for one on general admission by presenting a valid voucher from www.daysoutguide.co.uk/amberley-museum

Turn back time and experience a wonderful nostalgic atmosphere at the Home Front & Military Vehicles Weekend at Amberley Museum on May 13 and 14

1. Home Front & Military Vehicles

Turn back time and experience a wonderful nostalgic atmosphere at the Home Front & Military Vehicles Weekend at Amberley Museum on May 13 and 14 Photo: Pete Edgeler

Turn back time and experience a wonderful nostalgic atmosphere at the Home Front & Military Vehicles Weekend at Amberley Museum on May 13 and 14

2. Home Front & Military Vehicles

Turn back time and experience a wonderful nostalgic atmosphere at the Home Front & Military Vehicles Weekend at Amberley Museum on May 13 and 14 Photo: Amberley Museum

Turn back time and experience a wonderful nostalgic atmosphere at the Home Front & Military Vehicles Weekend at Amberley Museum on May 13 and 14

3. Home Front & Military Vehicles

Turn back time and experience a wonderful nostalgic atmosphere at the Home Front & Military Vehicles Weekend at Amberley Museum on May 13 and 14 Photo: Amberley Museum

Turn back time and experience a wonderful nostalgic atmosphere at the Home Front & Military Vehicles Weekend at Amberley Museum on May 13 and 14

4. Home Front & Military Vehicles

Turn back time and experience a wonderful nostalgic atmosphere at the Home Front & Military Vehicles Weekend at Amberley Museum on May 13 and 14 Photo: Pete Edgeler

