Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham shows support For Dementia Action Week

With Dementia Action Week approaching from 13th - 19th May, Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham is getting ready to offer a helping hand and bring the local community together in support of those affected by dementia.

The leading home care company has organised a series of informative and engaging events with local community partners both for older adults and their family members.

"Dementia Action Week is an important opportunity to raise awareness, provide useful resources and create an inclusive environment for individuals living with dementia and their loved ones," said Liz Brackley at Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham. "We're excited to partner up with other fantastic organisations in the community to offer these events which can help older adults living with dementia.”

The event schedule includes:

Collaborative stall with Alzheimer’s Society at Royal Sussex County Hospital’s Louisa Martindale Building - Monday 13th May, 9am - 10.30am. Have a chat with a friendly team member at Home Instead about dementia care services. There will also be a Dementia Advisor from the Alzheimer's Society, if you'd like to discuss local support for yourself or a family member.

Dementia Information Evening - Tuesday 14th May, 6pm - 8pm at Tower House, 265-267 Towergate, London Road. Home Instead will host a free evening of information sharing with guest speaker Claire Carberry from Coole Bevis Solicitors. Attendees will gain insights into understanding dementia and supporting loved ones affected by the condition. Spaces are limited and pre-registration is required.

Love to Move and Time to Chat Sessions (in partnership with British Gymnastics Foundation) Tuesday, May 14th, 10am - 11:30am at Southwick Community Centre + Wednesday, May 15th, 10:30 am - 12 pm at Tower House Community Centre.Encouraging older adults to participate in seated movement and games with time to socialise after the session. Refreshments will be provided. The first session is free with a £5 charge for subsequent sessions.

Tea and Something Lovely - Thursday, May 16th, 2-4pm, Nevill Ave, Brighton and Hove, Hove BN3 7NH. Home Instead will host a free community event featuring entertainment by Dementia Singing Experience, Sussex. Attendees can enjoy singing, seated movement, refreshments and socialising in a relaxed, accessible environment. Suitable for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.

Older adults enjoy Home Instead dementia-friendly event called Tea and Something Lovely

Pre-registration is recommended for all events to ensure adequate arrangements. For more information or to reserve a space, community members can email [email protected] or call 01273 284090.