Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham shows support For Dementia Action Week
The leading home care company has organised a series of informative and engaging events with local community partners both for older adults and their family members.
"Dementia Action Week is an important opportunity to raise awareness, provide useful resources and create an inclusive environment for individuals living with dementia and their loved ones," said Liz Brackley at Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham. "We're excited to partner up with other fantastic organisations in the community to offer these events which can help older adults living with dementia.”
The event schedule includes:
Collaborative stall with Alzheimer’s Society at Royal Sussex County Hospital’s Louisa Martindale Building - Monday 13th May, 9am - 10.30am. Have a chat with a friendly team member at Home Instead about dementia care services. There will also be a Dementia Advisor from the Alzheimer's Society, if you'd like to discuss local support for yourself or a family member.
Dementia Information Evening - Tuesday 14th May, 6pm - 8pm at Tower House, 265-267 Towergate, London Road. Home Instead will host a free evening of information sharing with guest speaker Claire Carberry from Coole Bevis Solicitors. Attendees will gain insights into understanding dementia and supporting loved ones affected by the condition. Spaces are limited and pre-registration is required.
Love to Move and Time to Chat Sessions (in partnership with British Gymnastics Foundation) Tuesday, May 14th, 10am - 11:30am at Southwick Community Centre + Wednesday, May 15th, 10:30 am - 12 pm at Tower House Community Centre.Encouraging older adults to participate in seated movement and games with time to socialise after the session. Refreshments will be provided. The first session is free with a £5 charge for subsequent sessions.
Tea and Something Lovely - Thursday, May 16th, 2-4pm, Nevill Ave, Brighton and Hove, Hove BN3 7NH. Home Instead will host a free community event featuring entertainment by Dementia Singing Experience, Sussex. Attendees can enjoy singing, seated movement, refreshments and socialising in a relaxed, accessible environment. Suitable for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.
Pre-registration is recommended for all events to ensure adequate arrangements. For more information or to reserve a space, community members can email [email protected] or call 01273 284090.
Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham remains committed to enhancing the lives of ageing adults, including those affected by dementia, through compassionate home care services and community support initiatives. They provide compassionate care and lifestyle support services to people who need some assistance to get the best out of life. To learn more visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/brighton.