Timothy Peters - Horsham Chamber Choir (contributed pic)

The concert will take place at St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Horsham at 8pm on Saturday, March 23. Tickets are available at the Horsham Chamber Choir website at www.horsham-chamberchoir.org.uk or at the door.

As spokesman Steve Martin explains: “It provides its audience with a space voyage through song and insight. Guided by a wide range of pieces by composers as diverse as Frank Ticheli, Ralph Vaughn Williams, Laura Mvula, Meredith Monk and Franz Schubert, the choir will initially lead its audience on a journey from our planet and look back as Earth changes from meadows and forests into hills and mountains, deserts and oceans. Later it will become a brown and green patchwork of colour, and ultimately a blue marble.

“In the second half of the concert the journey explores outer space, visiting planets, stars and constellations. To provide its audience with greater context for their musical journey the programme will also feature bite-sized lectures given by scientists of the Mullard Space Science Laboratory.”