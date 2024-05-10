Horsham panto starts to take shape

John Partridge (contributed pic)

John Partridge and Chrissie Cartwright have been confirmed for this year’s pantomime at the Capitol in Horsham.

The in-house production of Jack and the Beanstalk will be directed by John Partridge and choreographed by Chrissie Cartwright.

A spokesman said: “Chrissie has been treading the boards in a career that has spanned decades. She is still working tirelessly as associate director/choreographer on productions of CATS all over the world as well as being choreographer/associate choreographer on several West End productions including The Phantom of the Opera.

“John is no stranger to Horsham after starring in Beauty and the Beast last year as well as returning this spring for his one-man show Dancing Man. He has recently finished playing Loco Chanelle in the UK Tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and is very much looking forward to directing and starring in Jack and the Beanstalk. Joining the two theatre heavyweights will be a creative team returning to build on the success of recent years. With set design by local designer Jack Lane and lighting design once again by Humphrey McDermott, the show promises to raise eyebrows across all areas for all the right reasons.

“Having worked together before on The Witches of Eastwick (The Sondheim Theatre) John and Chrissie will be bringing their wealth of charm, talent and experience to Horsham. John will lead the company from the front by starring in the production as the infamous villain Fleshcreep.”

Matthew Effemey, head of production for the show, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome John back to Horsham after last year’s success and the arrival of Chrissie reiterates how important the show is to us. They are both industry legends and it no doubt indicates the quality we intend to bring this year.” John Partridge added; “This marks my directorial debut so I will absolutely be pulling out all the stops. I thoroughly enjoyed last year and I think it’s safe to say Horsham is in for a treat this year … a big, glittery treat!”