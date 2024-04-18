Horsham performer revels in Disney trip

Alaina Qureshi (contributed pic)

14-year-old Alaina Qureshi took part in a performance with the Disney cast of Beauty and the Beast and had the opportunity to workshop with them, taking part in mock auditions and gaining valuable industry experience. Alaina also enjoyed going into Disney recording studios to record vocals for the performance.

Catherine Tracey, principal of Stagecoach Horsham, said: “The student had the best time absorbing all the great advice and guidance they received from the Disney team, providing them skills they can use throughout their life, not just in performing arts.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts opened its first school 35 years ago and, since then, it has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential.

Spokeswoman Elise Timmer said: “Provided with the support and dedication of the experienced principals, the students learn so much more than how to sing, dance and act. Stagecoach helps them blossom into well-rounded individuals, ready to embrace life and all its exciting opportunities. With a network of over 55,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular performing arts schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in performing arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions. Early stages classes are available for children aged four to six and main stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time. For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts, please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk.