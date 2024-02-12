Horsham search for talented music teachers

Tina Oberman, West Sussex Music (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Lisa Brace said: “Roles vary from busy instrumental and vocal teaching vacancies in schools in Crawley, East Grinstead, and Horsham to a couple of hours a week at evening and Saturday music centres across the county. The roles that are currently being recruited are for guitar, keyboard and piano teachers to teach in school in the north of the county. A high level of talent is a must, as is the ability to work effectively with children and young people. If you have the skills and the knowledge and are interested in learning more, information and expression of interest forms are on available by visiting www.westsussexmusic.co.uk and clicking on the ‘about us’ section then ‘work with us’.

"Alternatively, call 01403 286330 where one of the team can answer your queries or email [email protected].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tina Oberman, who has worked with West Sussex Music for over a year and a half teaching the guitar, said: “I love working with young people and enjoy nurturing their talent. I’m energised by their enthusiasm and creativity and the role itself is stimulating and exciting. The support I receive from the team is excellent.”