Horsham search for talented music teachers
Spokeswoman Lisa Brace said: “Roles vary from busy instrumental and vocal teaching vacancies in schools in Crawley, East Grinstead, and Horsham to a couple of hours a week at evening and Saturday music centres across the county. The roles that are currently being recruited are for guitar, keyboard and piano teachers to teach in school in the north of the county. A high level of talent is a must, as is the ability to work effectively with children and young people. If you have the skills and the knowledge and are interested in learning more, information and expression of interest forms are on available by visiting www.westsussexmusic.co.uk and clicking on the ‘about us’ section then ‘work with us’.
"Alternatively, call 01403 286330 where one of the team can answer your queries or email [email protected].”
Tina Oberman, who has worked with West Sussex Music for over a year and a half teaching the guitar, said: “I love working with young people and enjoy nurturing their talent. I’m energised by their enthusiasm and creativity and the role itself is stimulating and exciting. The support I receive from the team is excellent.”
Lisa added: “If you’re looking for something which fits alongside your current job and commitments, WSM is also expanding its music centre team with teachers who are proficient in all manner of instruments including orchestral, contemporary and percussion, as well as global music. This can be for as little as two hours a week in evenings and Saturdays. The music centres are based at Bognor Regis, Chichester, Horsham and Worthing so offer plenty of opportunities to teach at one or all of them. Many teachers at the music centres do a few hours alongside performing in their day jobs and other commitments.”James Underwood, chief executive of West Sussex Music, said: “Our need for more teachers to join our incredible teach of music leaders comes from an increasing demand for lessons from enthusiastic children and young people across the county which is truly something to be celebrated. We’re keen to recruit as many passionate and talented people as possible.”