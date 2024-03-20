Horsham Symphony Orchestra promise a feast of orchestral repertoire

Horsham Symphony Orchestra under conductor Steve Dummer and leader Rachel Ellis continue their new concert season with a feast of orchestral repertoire at The Capitol Horsham on Saturday, March 23, performing with violinist Sophie Mather.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 20th Mar 2024, 13:05 GMT
Horsham Symphony Orchestra (contributed pic)Horsham Symphony Orchestra (contributed pic)
Horsham Symphony Orchestra (contributed pic)

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced at £20 (and £5 for under 18s), are available from The Capitol box office on www.capitolhorsham.com

Spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark said: “From overtures to concertos and symphonies, Horsham Symphony Orchestra has been sharing its love of well-known concert favourites, exploring ground-breaking new repertoire and presenting world premieres, performing challenging, beautiful, monumental music in and around Horsham for over 50 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“HSO’s spring concert opens with the joyous On This Day, In This Life, written especially for the orchestra by the brilliant Horsham-based composer and performer, Mark Elvin. The orchestra then welcomes phenomenally talented violinist, Sophie Mather for a performance of Stravinsky’s playful, melodic Violin Concerto, a neo-classical masterpiece. After the interval HSO perform one of the most well-loved symphonies ever composed, Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, packed with unforgettable melodies and heart pounding drama. A perfect evening of orchestral music!”

Related topics:Tickets