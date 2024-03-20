The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets , priced at £20 (and £5 for under 18s), are available from The Capitol box office on www.capitolhorsham.com

Spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark said: “From overtures to concertos and symphonies, Horsham Symphony Orchestra has been sharing its love of well-known concert favourites, exploring ground-breaking new repertoire and presenting world premieres, performing challenging, beautiful, monumental music in and around Horsham for over 50 years.

“HSO’s spring concert opens with the joyous On This Day, In This Life, written especially for the orchestra by the brilliant Horsham-based composer and performer, Mark Elvin. The orchestra then welcomes phenomenally talented violinist, Sophie Mather for a performance of Stravinsky’s playful, melodic Violin Concerto, a neo-classical masterpiece. After the interval HSO perform one of the most well-loved symphonies ever composed, Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, packed with unforgettable melodies and heart pounding drama. A perfect evening of orchestral music!”