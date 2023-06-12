Horsham talk on ancient Egyptian Priests - were they really so pious?

On Saturday July 15, Roger Forshaw from the University of Manchester, will be joining Sussex Egyptology Society at The Business and Enterprise Centre, Forest School to tell us about the priests of ancient Egypt.

Priests performing rituals in front of a mummy - from The Book Of The Dead

Roger will be telling us about some of the scandals they were involved in including theft, drunkeness, adultery and accepting bribes, as well as looking at how they amassed great fortunes.

Roger suggests that whilst some were virtuous and pious, it definitely wasn't the case for all of the ancient priests!

No need to book – simply turn up and pay on the door. 2 - 4:30pm on Saturday July 15 at the Business and Enterprise Centre, Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham, RH13 5NT.