Horsham's spring events programme launches with an A-MAY-Zing weekend in May

The A-MAY-ZING event from Horsham District Council is set to feature live music, street performances, great food and drink, children’s activities and more.

On Saturday, May 4 and Sunday 5, crowds can enjoy a great variety of acts on stages across the town including Piries Place, The Carfax, Market Square, and West Street.

Visitors can sample our fantastic food scene with a variety of market stalls and exciting street food. As well as enjoying music and activities in Horsham Museum and Art Gallery on Sunday.

A very special weekend event over the first May bank holiday will bring a festival feel to Horsham town centre. Picture contributed

On Saturday, May 4, from 12pm to 4pm, The Carfax Bandstand will feature a host of Sussex Sounds performers including duo Manyana, and singer/guitarist Paul Stanworth, as well as performances from the fantastic Horsham Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

West Street Market area will also be showcasing Sussex Sounds performers including acoustic singer-songwriter Jay Butler.

Pires Place will host a potting and planting workshop 11am to 4pm with Sussex Green Living.

Fans of graphic art can head to Gobsmack Comics in Swan Walk where, to mark International Free Comic Book Day, they will be hosting a special comic book event, giving away free books.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy interactive street theatre from Fabularium, who are bringing their naughty flock of sheep to the town, so look out for these mischievous bunch.

On Sunday, May 5 award-winning performer Tamar Broadbent, will be hosting acts at the Carfax bandstand from 12pm to 7pm. Acts include bluegrass performers The Illbillies, Shanty group The Wellington Wailers, Bollywood drumming and dance from Dhol Collective, plus high energy crowd pleasers from Third Wheel, the Stanmer Band and Buddhalicious.

At the West Street market area, people can enjoy more captivating Sea Shanties from The Wellington Wailers, unforgettable magic from the Slightly Unusual Illusion Show as well as entertainment courtesy of youth group Ariel Company Theatre.

In Piries Place discover a community carnival atmosphere with acoustic music from Artie, the Big Notes Choir and the unforgettable Steel Tribe.

The Market Square will host Steyning band Folkus and South Downs Strings from 1pm to 3:30pm.

The Forum will be filled with glorious theatre featuring tales of carnival animals performed by the Fabularium group.

Audiences are also set to be delighted by the fantastically fun Flower People, bringing together street entertainment and horticulture around the Town.

Horsham Museum and Art Gallery will be hosting a garden party from 10am to 4pm, with music between 12.30pm and 3pm from Folkus and South Downs Strings. Visitors can enjoy the galleries as well as visit the pop-up shop which will be stocked with merchandise created for the museum by Collyer's BTEC National Art and Design students.

We will also be welcoming of the ever-popular M & L Benson’s Pleasure Fairs who will be bringing rides for our younger residents to Horsham Park over the weekend.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Green Spaces Councillor Jon Olson said: “I can't wait to see the return of our community events programme and Sussex Sounds this spring, continuing the enjoyment and success of last year.

"We kick off the first weekend in May with our A-MAY-ZING event, with free entertainment from a fantastic variety of talented performers, as well as some great family-friendly activities, at multiple sites across Horsham town centre.

“This weekend-long event will bring the whole community together to create a lovely atmosphere for everyone to enjoy, as well as provide a platform for performers and give a boost to local traders.

“Please come along and join in the fun, at what is sure to be an A-MAY-ZING event.”

Check out the full line up, detailed timings and venues here: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/a-may-zing.