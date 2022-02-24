Horsham’s World Book Day trail

Running from Thursday to Sunday (February 24-27), there will be 21 book-themed scarecrows and window displays that families can visit to guess which book is being shown at each house and vote for their favourite.

One randomly chosen entrant and the house with the most votes will each win a book token, kindly donated by Waterstones.

The trail is free, but donations are welcome as all money received will go to the school to buy new books for the children.

Kingslea Primary School in Horsham has organised a book trail to fundraise for World Book Day.