Hospice fundraiser and dance to be held at Pease Pottage hotel this July

Left to right: Duncan Ponikwer, Giles Tomsett and Dave Owen

Taking place at the Cottesmore Hotel and Golf Club, this provides the perfect chance for you to don your best outfit and celebrate the wonderful support of St Catherine’s Golf Society and its members who are celebrating 21 years of successful fundraising for their local hospice.

Last year alone, they raised an incredible £29,000 towards hospice care.

From 7pm, following a free drink of bubbly, guests will be seated for a three-course meal. After eating there’ll be live music from the band Wrong Direction and a disco.

There will also be an auction, raffle, side shows and a surprise free draw for an evening of entertainment.

You do not have to be a golfer or a member of the St Catherine’s Golf Society to attend.

It is open to everyone in the community who would like to enjoy a fun-filled evening whilst supporting their local hospice.

Tables of eight or 10 are available and tickets cost £50 each.

You can either book a complete table of eight or 10, come on your own or as a smaller group and join another table.