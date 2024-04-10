Hove concerts on a "theme of joy, laughter and friendship"

Simon Gray (contributed pic)

It comprises two contrasting concerts, though as Simon says: “Although completely different, the two concerts are linked by a theme of joy, laughter and friendship.”

Friday, April 12 at 7pm: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Opera!

Popular and lesser-known arias and ensembles from a wide variety of operas plus some amusing and, occasionally irreverent, anecdotes from the operatic world. The concert features a cast of experienced opera singers in a programme devised and directed by Simon Gray. The cast includes Ruth Kerr, Karen Orchin, Hilary Andrews, Marion Tinkler, Matthew Clark, Calum Jones, and Christopher Parke. Between them the cast have performed at Glyndebourne, The Royal Opera, English National Opera, English Festival Opera, New Sussex Opera and Regency Opera.

Saturday, April 13 at 7pm: An Evening With First Night & Friends. First Night, the celebrated close-harmony group specialising in unique arrangements of songs and medleys from West End, Broadway, and Hollywood Musicals, along with special guests, present an evening of Songs from the Shows. The group consists of Karen Orchin, Laura Redmond, Melanie Stoner, Mike Mackenzie, Mark Yexley and Rob Piatt with musical director, Simon Gray.

The guest performers are Tania Newton, Barry Haywood, Gary Lynn, and Eleanor Lakin.

The two shows have been put together by Simon Gray, an experienced conductor who has worked with many opera companies, in many of the major British concert halls, on national tours of musicals, and in the West End. He has also performed three times at St James’ Palace, and has performed concerts in Madrid, Singapore, Canada, Paris, and Italy.

There will be a licensed bar open before the show – doors open at 6.15pm – and during the interval. Tickets £17 available from showtimebrighton.co.uk or ticketsource.co.uk