I went to Chichester Cathedral's 950th light show - here's what I thought

But the Light Experience which forms the finale of a whole host of celebrations to mark the iconic building’s 950th anniversary has to be the most spectacular yet.

As you wait outside there’s an enticing purple glow giving you a tiny hint of what’s in store.

There’s a route through the cathedral as you move from one part of the show to another, with the Nave ceiling telling a story, arches lit up and the stained glass window area telling the story of the how the cathedral was built.

Words, pictures, maps, colourful lights and evocative sounds all combine to make it a delight for the senses as you are taken through the building’s 950 years of history and faith,

As the old solid walls of our cathedral meet the latest technology, the show reaches it’s peak as you arrive at the main open space of the cathedral with lights even giving the effects of a firework show.

The transformation is courtesy of Luxmuralis – artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper –inspired by the Cathedral’s architecture, manuscripts and stained glass.

Running from 5pm to 9pm until October 31, tickets are available via chichestercathedral.org.uk or by calling 0333 666 3366.

Proceeds from the Chichester950 Light Experience will help to preserve the cathedral’s rich heritage and support its ongoing mission as a place of faith, community and culture for generations to come.

