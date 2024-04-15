Illustrated talk for Bognor Regis and District Horticultural Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Williams will be giving an illustrated talk showing the development of his garden, Cookscroft, Earnley, Chichester from 1988 to the present day.

This is a fascinating story showing how John's hard work plus a passion for plants resulted in the beautiful garden of today.

Cookscroft will be open under the National Garden Scheme on Saturday, May 11 from 11am to 4pm and Saturday, July 6, from 4pm to 8pm.