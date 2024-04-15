Illustrated talk for Bognor Regis and District Horticultural Society
The next meeting of our enthusiastic Garden Club will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at 7.30pm at West Meads Hall, The Precinct, Bognor Regis.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Williams will be giving an illustrated talk showing the development of his garden, Cookscroft, Earnley, Chichester from 1988 to the present day.
This is a fascinating story showing how John's hard work plus a passion for plants resulted in the beautiful garden of today.
Cookscroft will be open under the National Garden Scheme on Saturday, May 11 from 11am to 4pm and Saturday, July 6, from 4pm to 8pm.
Visitors to the club are always sure of a warm welcome. For additional information please phone Pat Alderton (Chairman) on 01243 822615.