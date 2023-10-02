Improve your health and wellbeing during Wetland Wellbeing Week in Arundel
Tuesday 10 October is Mental Health Awareness Day. Research by the Mental Health Foundation found 65% of people say that being near water is their favourite part of nature and improves their mental wellbeing. The Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust has partnered with the Mental Health Foundation to pull together tips and ideas on how you can use a trip to a wetland centre to boost your health and wellbeing, whatever the weather.
Spending time in nature, especially around water, has been shown to reduce stress, enhance mood and reduce negative thoughts. “Nature connectedness”, a term defined by studies from the University of Derby, takes these positive effects further, creating an experience more meaningful and deeper than simply being in nature.
Claire Hogben, Centre manager of Arundel Wetland Centre said: “Wetland nature offers an escape from everyday pressures and demands. It give us fresh air, peace, beauty and space, it offers us a deeper connection and an awareness that we’re part of something so much bigger than ourselves.”
Give yourself some time to be still and connect with nature at Arundel Wetland Centre - you may be rewarded with the flash of a kingfisher, a snipe breaking cover or a graceful grey heron.
Arundel Wetland Centre is open from 10 am to 4.30 pm each day. Wetland Wellbeing Week at Arundel Wetland Centre is 9-15th of October. Visit wwt.org.uk/Arundel for more information. Download a copy of Wetlands & Wellbeing Guide for winter here https://www.wwt.org.uk/uploads/documents/2020-12-21/wetlands-and-wellbeing-winter-2020-1.pdf