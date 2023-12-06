IN PICTURES - 20 years of Chichester Festival Youth Theatre Christmas productions

Over the years we have seen: The Wizard of Oz (2003); Oliver! (2004); The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (2005); Peter Pan (2006); A Christmas Carol (2008); The Snow Queen (2009); Alice in Wonderland (2010); there was no CFYT Christmas show in 2012 during the theatre’s RENEW renovation; The Witches (2013); A Christmas Carol (2015); Peter Pan (2016); Beauty and the Beast (2017); Sleeping Beauty (2018); The Wizard of Oz (2019); Pinocchio (2020); Pinocchio (2021); The Wind in the Willows (2022); and The Jungle Book (2023).