BREAKING
Chichester Festival Youth Theatre at ChristmasChichester Festival Youth Theatre at Christmas
Chichester Festival Youth Theatre at Christmas

IN PICTURES - 20 years of Chichester Festival Youth Theatre Christmas productions

This year Chichester Festival Youth Theatre celebrate 20 years of bringing joy to the main-house stage over Christmas with their huge-scale, hugely-accomplished annual productions.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 6th Dec 2023, 10:33 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 12:21 GMT

Over the years we have seen: The Wizard of Oz (2003); Oliver! (2004); The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (2005); Peter Pan (2006); A Christmas Carol (2008); The Snow Queen (2009); Alice in Wonderland (2010); there was no CFYT Christmas show in 2012 during the theatre’s RENEW renovation; The Witches (2013); A Christmas Carol (2015); Peter Pan (2016); Beauty and the Beast (2017); Sleeping Beauty (2018); The Wizard of Oz (2019); Pinocchio (2020); Pinocchio (2021); The Wind in the Willows (2022); and The Jungle Book (2023).

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre at Christmas

1. 2003 The Wizard of Oz. Photographer unknown..png

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre at Christmas Photo: Various

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre at Christmas

2. 2004 Oliver. Photographer Mike Eddowes.jpg

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre at Christmas Photo: Various

2005 The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe. Photos by Mike Eddowes. Chichester Festival Youth Theatre at Christmas

3.

2005 The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe. Photos by Mike Eddowes. Chichester Festival Youth Theatre at Christmas Photo: Various

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre at Christmas

4. 2006 Peter Pan. Photos by Mike Eddowes..jpg

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre at Christmas Photo: Various

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Chichester Festival Youth Theatre