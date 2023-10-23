BREAKING
In pictures: Fantastic Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2023 features interactive fun

​​Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2023 has 77 fantastic scarecrows on show this week, including some fun interactive displays and some with free sweets.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 14:04 BST

You can play hook a duck with fishing rods in North Ferring and have a chat with Finnigan the Fisherman in South Ferring. Trail the village from October 21 to 29 to find all the scarecrows and unscramble the letters you find on the pumpkins on the way to make three words.

The Orange Tree, in Sea Lane, has sponsored the festival this year and maps can be collected there for a donation of 50p. This year's event is raising money for Ferring Girlguiding and there will be prizes for the scarecrows judged first, second and third. Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joanna-tuck

Some of the 77 scarecrows created by villagers for Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2023, running from October 21 to 29 to raise money for Ferring Girlguiding

Some of the 77 scarecrows created by villagers for Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2023, running from October 21 to 29 to raise money for Ferring Girlguiding Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

Some of the 77 scarecrows created by villagers for Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2023, running from October 21 to 29 to raise money for Ferring Girlguiding Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

Some of the 77 scarecrows created by villagers for Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2023, running from October 21 to 29 to raise money for Ferring Girlguiding Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

