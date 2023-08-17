BREAKING
In pictures: Matilda-themed fun day in Littlehampton High Street features magic and miniatures

A Matilda-themed fun day brought magic and miniatures to Littlehampton High Street, with loads of free fun for families as part of the Love Local Arts Summer Programme 2023.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 09:47 BST

The summer series is celebrating the completion of the public realm work with fun events for the whole family, including fantastic pop-up performances, live entertainment, workshops and a variety of charity and commercial stalls.

The first event on August 2 was sadly cancelled due to the weather but yesterday's the Matilda-themed fun day saw the postponed Mughal Miniatures Walkabout return, putting on an amazing performance. There was also a performance and workshop from Star Ignited, a Matilda-inspired art workshop, children’s entertainer Nolan Davis, Magic Mr Steve, a performance from Benedict Gould, free face painting, rides, bracelet making and more.

