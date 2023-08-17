In pictures: Matilda-themed fun day in Littlehampton High Street features magic and miniatures

The summer series is celebrating the completion of the public realm work with fun events for the whole family, including fantastic pop-up performances, live entertainment, workshops and a variety of charity and commercial stalls.

The first event on August 2 was sadly cancelled due to the weather but yesterday's the Matilda-themed fun day saw the postponed Mughal Miniatures Walkabout return, putting on an amazing performance. There was also a performance and workshop from Star Ignited, a Matilda-inspired art workshop, children’s entertainer Nolan Davis, Magic Mr Steve, a performance from Benedict Gould, free face painting, rides, bracelet making and more.