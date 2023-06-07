In pictures: Perfect conditions make 2023 an exceptional year for marvellous May Blossom in the South Downs National Park
This is an exceptional year for blossom and all the Hawthorn across the hills of the National Park are looking incredible – it is a sight to behold. RHS, the Royal Horticultural Society, says the heatwave in 2022 provided the perfect conditions for bud formation, while the cold February of 2023 prevented early flowering, setting the trees up for perfect blooms – and by avoiding the frost, the blossom has lasted longer.
The RHS says the blossom of Hawthorn trees is recognised as a harbinger of spring. The tree provides a good wildlife habitat, with masses of nectar-rich flowers for insects and autumn berries, known as haws, offering food for birds.
This exceptional year for blossom has prompted Sussex Wildlife Trust to put out a call for 'cracking photos' on Facebook, saying: "It's veritably like the edging of frilly tennis knickers over the Downs in some places!"