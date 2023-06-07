This is an exceptional year for blossom and all the Hawthorn across the hills of the National Park are looking incredible – it is a sight to behold. RHS, the Royal Horticultural Society, says the heatwave in 2022 provided the perfect conditions for bud formation, while the cold February of 2023 prevented early flowering, setting the trees up for perfect blooms – and by avoiding the frost, the blossom has lasted longer.