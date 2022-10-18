Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

In pictures: Rogate Pumpkin Patch returns as families flock to event

Rogate Pumpkin Patch and all its wonders returned with a bang at the weekend with families flocking to the annual pumpkin-themed outdoors event.

By Kelly Brown
8 minutes ago
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 1:20pm

The attraction is open every day until Sunday, October 30 where visitors can pick their own pumpkins on the patch as well as visit its unique Halloween-themed attractions including Merlin’s Wood, Dracula’s Estate, Pumpkin Garden and the Bubble

Witch.

There is also a Spooky Sunflower Trail with its individual creations for visitors to seek out such as Dorothy’s House, The Hobbit Hole and the Box Troll Eyes as well as additional activities like Pumpkin Skittles Alley, Pumpkin Slingshot and the Pumpkin Shy. Visitors are encouraged to make a day of it and indulge in one of the many street food options from the different caterers on site.

Entry tickets are presold in advance at £5 each with under 2s going free. Visit https://rogatepumpkinpatch.com/ to book.

1. Rogate Pumpkin Patch

Young witches at the event

Photo: Rogate Pumpkin Patch

Photo Sales

2. Rogate Pumpkin Patch

Young visitors enjoying the event

Photo: Rogate Pumpkin Patch

Photo Sales

3. Rogate Pumpkin Patch

Families at the event

Photo: Rogate Pumpkin Patch

Photo Sales

4. Rogate Pumpkin Patch

A young visitor to Rogate

Photo: Rogate Pumpkin Patch

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3