The attraction is open every day until Sunday, October 30 where visitors can pick their own pumpkins on the patch as well as visit its unique Halloween-themed attractions including Merlin’s Wood, Dracula’s Estate, Pumpkin Garden and the Bubble

There is also a Spooky Sunflower Trail with its individual creations for visitors to seek out such as Dorothy’s House, The Hobbit Hole and the Box Troll Eyes as well as additional activities like Pumpkin Skittles Alley, Pumpkin Slingshot and the Pumpkin Shy. Visitors are encouraged to make a day of it and indulge in one of the many street food options from the different caterers on site.