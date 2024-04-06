Unveiled: the Festival of Chichester programme 2024Unveiled: the Festival of Chichester programme 2024
Unveiled: the Festival of Chichester programme 2024

IN PICTURES: The Festival of Chichester 2024 unveils its line-up

Event organisers gathered at The Novium museum in Chichester to celebrate the announcement of this year’s Festival of Chichester programme.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:22 BST

Photographer Matt Goddard was there to capture the occasion which included a stirring speech from Festival of Chichester patron Dame Patricia Routledge.

The festival runs from Saturday, June 15 to Sunday, July 21. Tickets online: www.thenovium.org/boxoffice; email: [email protected]; box office: 01243 816525.

Among the musical highlights this year, The Chichester Singers summer concert will be in Chichester Cathedral; Pzazz Singers take to the stage in the Assembly Room, North Street; Ensemble Reza will be celebrating women in music; and Underground Blues offers Will Johns live. The Mera Horn Trio offer a programme of Brahms & Smyth in Christ Church; Plastikes Karekles will delight with a Greek serenade in St Paul’s Church; and Chichester Pride will offer a Summer Late at Pallant House Gallery. At this year's Poetry & Jazz Café poets Maura Dooley and Jeremy Page link with Mike Carey’s Big House and there will be a festival Last Night Of The Proms concert in St Paul’s Church from The Southdowns Concert Band. The Hampshire Recorder Sinfonia will be returning; and Flowers and Flirtations in Christ Church will feature Tamzin Barnett (soprano) and Birgit Rohowsky Miller (piano).

Photo: Matt Goddard

Photo: Matt Goddard

Photo: Matt Goddard

Photo: Matt Goddard

